Zero-Hours Worker Wins Holiday Pay Challenge At Top Court

By Adele Redmond (July 20, 2022, 10:21 AM BST) -- The U.K. Supreme Court has opened the door to hundreds of thousands of claims for compensation from part-time and casual workers, ruling on Wednesday that they are entitled to proportionately the same holiday pay as full-time workers. Britain's highest court has ruled that a music teacher should receive an average week's pay for each week of statutory annual leave, rejecting government advice used by many employers. (iStock.com/bpperry) The justices unanimously upheld a Court of Appeal ruling that music teacher Lesley Brazel, a zero-hours employee who gets her leave paid out instead of taking holidays, should receive an average week's pay for each...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS