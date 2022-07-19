FCC's Final Estimates Show $3B 'Rip And Replace' Shortfall

By Christopher Cole (July 19, 2022, 5:05 PM EDT) -- The Federal Communications Commission must fill a $3.08 billion shortfall in funding already allocated for the "rip and replace" initiative to rid U.S. networks of security threats, according to final numbers the agency has compiled. FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel wrote to a bipartisan group of lawmakers July 15 with an update on the Secure and Trusted Communications Networks Reimbursement Program after the FCC determined how many applications qualify for money. In December 2020, former President Donald Trump signed an omnibus spending bill and stimulus package that allocated $1.9 billion to "remove, replace, and dispose of communications equipment and services that pose...

