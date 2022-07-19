Broadcom's $61B Deal For VMware Under FTC Microscope

By Bryan Koenig (July 19, 2022, 7:13 PM EDT) -- Semiconductor chipmaker Broadcom Inc. disclosed in an investor filing Friday that its $61 billion plan to buy cloud services provider VMware Inc. is now under extra Federal Trade Commission scrutiny, pausing any attempt to close the transaction until the companies have complied with the investigation. According to the filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Broadcom and VMware each received a so-called second request for information from the FTC on July 11, putting it at the very end of the 30-day waiting period agencies are given under federal statute to review deals before they can otherwise close. The 30-day window...

