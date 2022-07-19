SEC Enforcement Chief Pressed On ESG, Crypto Cases

By Jessica Corso (July 19, 2022, 8:14 PM EDT) -- House Republicans took the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission's head of enforcement to task over his division's prosecution of environmental, social and governance issues absent any agency rules at a hearing on Capitol Hill on Tuesday, while a leading Democrat called for crackdowns against cryptocurrency exchanges. Gurbir Grewal, the former attorney general of New Jersey who was appointed head of the SEC's enforcement division last year, appeared before a House Financial Services subcommittee Tuesday morning to answer questions about his department's priorities and to discuss the agency's call for a larger budget in the upcoming fiscal year. The hour-and-a-half discussion was...

