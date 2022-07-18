Georgia Says Dobbs Shows State Abortion Ban Is Valid

By Rosie Manins (July 18, 2022, 6:17 PM EDT) -- Georgia's governor and attorney general have urged the Eleventh Circuit to void an injunction blocking the state's 2019 abortion prohibition statute, arguing that a case against it can't proceed in the wake of the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Top Peach State officials, including several district attorneys and health leaders, said in a letter brief to the appeals court on Friday that the June 24 decision in Dobbs, overturning almost 50 years of federal abortion rights established by Roe v. Wade, means there's no viable challenge to the Georgia law. In September, the Eleventh Circuit stayed...

