Mayer Brown Task Force Tackles Residential Market Stress

By Grace Dixon (July 18, 2022, 7:12 PM EDT) -- Mayer Brown LLP launched its Residential Finance Market Stress Task Force on Monday, announcing that members' confluence of expertise is designed to guide clients through rescue financings, lender liability, regulatory oversight matters and similar issues. Mayer Brown is one of a few firms with the knowledge across residential finance transactions, restructuring, capital markets, regulatory, government enforcement and litigation practices needed to offer such services, the Chicago-based firm said in a press release. The task force was unveiled a month after the Federal Reserve hiked interest rates for a third time in June, this time by 0.75 percentage points, a move that may...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS