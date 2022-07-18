GAO Denies Untimely Protest Over $50B NIH IT Deal

By Daniel Wilson (July 18, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has rejected a protest over a $50 billion National Institutes of Health information technology contract, saying an amendment to the contract solicitation, later rolled back, did not reopen the window for the otherwise untimely protest. An effective change to the terms of NIH's Chief Information Officer-Solutions and Partners, or CIO-SP4, contract, which came after the bidding deadline, was reversed without any intervening chance to submit revised proposals, which had restored the previous status quo, the GAO said in a July 8 decision, released Monday. That meant Precise Federal Consulting LLC had not been given a new...

