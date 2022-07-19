Littler Adds Employment Shareholder In DC

By Jack Rodgers (July 19, 2022, 11:24 AM EDT) -- Littler Mendelson PC has added a former Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP attorney to its employee benefits practice in Washington, D.C. Eric Field is the new employment and labor law shareholder at Littler and will continue his work advising clients on employee benefits issues, multi-employer pension plans and other retirement and welfare benefit programs, the firm said. He spent eight years with Akin Gump before making the move to the employee-benefits focused boutique, Field told Law360 Pulse in an interview Tuesday. In addition to that work, Field additionally provides advice on Employment Retirement Income Security, or ERISA, issues, Internal...

