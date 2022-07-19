Kirkland Taps Ex-Paul Weiss Partner For Debt Finance Group

By Tracey Read (July 19, 2022, 3:39 PM EDT) -- Kirkland & Ellis LLP has hired a debt finance group partner who has worked on some of the most sophisticated distressed transactions in history, the firm announced on Tuesday. Austin Witt will be based in the New York office and joins Kirkland from Paul Weiss Rifkind Wharton & Garrison LLP, where he was a partner in the finance group and head of the special situations practice. "I chose Kirkland because there isn't anything out there more compelling and exciting than Kirkland's global platform with leading positions in all the areas key to special situations and liability management work," Witt told Law360...

