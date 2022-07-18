Crypto Hedge Fund Faced $2.36B Loan As Creditors Swarmed

By Elise Hansen (July 18, 2022, 9:22 PM EDT) -- Three Arrows Capital Ltd. owed $2.36 billion to a cryptocurrency lending firm, $65.7 million to the wife of one of the firm's co-founders and faced default or demand letters from at least 32 creditors as it slid into liquidation, according to court filings released Monday. Russell Crumpler of Teneo, which is handling the cryptocurrency hedge fund's liquidation proceedings, told a Singapore court that Three Arrows faced massive debts and that its co-founders, Su Zhu and Kyle Davies, were being uncooperative with creditors and court-appointed liquidators. The affidavit, dated July 9 but made public Monday, contains more than 1,000 pages of exhibits...

