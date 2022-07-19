Hausfeld Antitrust Co-Lead Leaves For Justice Department

By Hailey Konnath (July 19, 2022, 8:56 PM EDT) -- Hausfeld LLP's antitrust co-chair is leaving her post to work for the U.S. Department of Justice, the firm confirmed Tuesday. Bonny Sweeney, who's been with the firm since 2015, is joining the Justice Department at a "critical time" for the agency, according to Hausfeld global co-chair Brian Ratner, who called Sweeney one of the country's leading antitrust practitioners and trial lawyers. Sweeney has more than two decades of experience in antitrust litigation, advising a wide array of clients on matters including price-fixing, monopolization and consumer fraud, according to Sweeney's Hausfeld profile. Sweeney has also helped lead massive litigation against major credit...

