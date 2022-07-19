1st Circ. Affirms Takings Ruling In Puerto Rico Bankruptcy

By Vince Sullivan (July 19, 2022, 8:45 PM EDT) -- The First Circuit has affirmed the confirmation of Puerto Rico's bankruptcy plan, saying the judge who issued the order was right to require the commonwealth to provide just compensation for eminent domain claims to comply with the Fifth Amendment's takings clause. In the Monday opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge William J. Kayatta Jr. said the Fifth Amendment to the U.S. Constitution contemplates a clear obligation to provide just compensation to property owners whose private property is taken by the government, and that the lower court correctly required such payments to be made to eminent domain and inverse condemnation claims under the plan...

