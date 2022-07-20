The Potential Domino Effect Of Dobbs Decision On Immigrants

By Raymond Lahoud (July 20, 2022, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Some have called it an exercise in raw political power. Others believe it is a move toward making the U.S. a more just society. Either way, the recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health[1] will have a fathomless impact on the immigrant community. On June 24, court issued a groundbreaking decision in Dobbs, with the court's conservative majority ruling that abortion is not a protected right under the U.S. Constitution, overturning Roe v. Wade and nearly a half-century of jurisprudence affirming the right to an abortion.[2] The decision's impact has been immediate and widespread. Many states called...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS