Tyson Hit With $10.5M In Damages After Cattle Contract Trial

By Dave Simpson (July 18, 2022, 9:02 PM EDT) -- Tyson Fresh Meats Inc. was hit with a final judgment of more than $2.5 million in actual damages and another $8 million in punitive damages Monday, following a jury trial in New Mexico federal court earlier this month over a contract dispute between Tyson and a premium cattle producer. U.S. District Judge Margaret I. Strickland entered a final judgment in the lawsuit, finding in a one-page order that Zia Agricultural Consulting LLC can recover $10,573,171 from Tyson — a total the jury awarded last week. The trial went to court July 11, with the jury rendering a verdict July 14, according...

