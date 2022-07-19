Watchdog Raises Concerns About GSA's Pricing Rule Rollout

By Daniel Wilson (July 19, 2022, 8:24 PM EDT) -- A General Services Administration watchdog said the GSA intends to broadly expand the use of its contentious Transactional Data Reporting rule, despite widespread data deficiencies that might result in federal agencies overpaying for products and services. There has been continuing issues with the data generated throughout a multiyear pilot of the TDR program, intended to transition the GSA's Multiple Award Schedule — or MAS, also known as the Federal Supply Schedule — away from a model where pricing is based on commercial sales to one based on federal sales, the GSA Office of Inspector General said in an alert memorandum released Monday....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS