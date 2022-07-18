Sen. Paul Blames McConnell After Judge Nomination Tossed

By James Arkin (July 18, 2022, 8:30 PM EDT) -- Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., blamed Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, his fellow Kentuckian, after the White House scrapped plans to nominate conservative, anti-abortion attorney Chad Meredith to a judicial vacancy in the Eastern District of Kentucky last week, saying Monday that McConnell didn't consult with him on the potential nomination. Paul accused McConnell of having worked on a "secret deal behind the scenes" on the potential nomination and said he found out about the nominee when he was contacted by the FBI for a background check. President Joe Biden had planned to nominate Meredith last month, but it was never announced...

