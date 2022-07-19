Spencer Fane Continues Houston Growth With 6 New Attys

By Lynn LaRowe (July 19, 2022, 4:08 PM EDT) -- Spencer Fane LLP has added six new attorneys to its office in Houston, four of whom join the firm from Clark Hill Strassburger, to help boost the outpost's headcount to a total of nearly 40 lawyers. The firm announced Monday that it had added two partners, two of counsel attorneys, and two associates to its Houston location. Jason Medley and Jacob Esparza joined the firm as partners, Edward Burdzinski and Trevor Hall joined as of counsel attorneys and Tiffany Santhavi and Anne Marie Laney Hill have joined as associates. Medley, Burdzinski, Hall and Hill were previously with Clark Hill's office in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS