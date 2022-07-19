Lululemon Says Bootleggers Illegally Profited Off Trademarks

By Eric Heisig (July 19, 2022, 1:48 PM EDT) -- Athleticwear giant Lululemon Athletica Canada Inc. said in a lawsuit filed Monday in Illinois federal court that a consortium of people and companies, mostly in China, are profiting off the company's reputation by selling knockoff goods online. The entities — unnamed in public court filings because a federal judge sealed the list of defendants — violated the American-Canadian company's trademarks numerous times, costing the athletic and yoga clothing company revenue, according to a lawsuit. At issue are numerous trademarks the company obtained over the years — including Vitasea, Luxtreme and Wunder Under — and products such as shirts, hats and yoga mats....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS