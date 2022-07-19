France To Finish EDF Takeover With €9.7B Share Purchase

By Najiyya Budaly (July 19, 2022, 11:45 AM BST) -- The French government said on Tuesday that it plans to buy the shares and convertible bonds it does not already own in EDF for €9.7 billion ($9.9 billion) in cash so that it can nationalize the utility giant amid an energy crisis. The French prime minister, Elisabeth Borne, said this month that the government wanted to buy the shares in utility giant EDF that it does not already own. (Vincent Isore/IP3/Getty Images) The French state, which already owns 84% of Électricité de France SA, has launched a tender offer of €12 per share for the remaining 16% of the company, equivalent...

