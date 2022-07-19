EU Accuses Illumina Of Jumping Gun On $8B Grail Deal

By Najiyya Budaly (July 19, 2022, 4:08 PM BST) -- The European Commission said Tuesday that the $8 billion acquisition of Grail Inc. by DNA sequencing giant Illumina broke the bloc's merger rules by "jumping the gun" on the deal while the antitrust authority was probing the transaction. The European Commission has sent a statement of objections to Illumina and Grail, accusing the two companies of breaching the EU Merger Regulation. (T. Narayan/Bloomberg via Getty Images) The European Union's executive arm said it has sent a statement of objections to Illumina Inc. and medical testing company Grail, which is based in California. The commission accuses the two companies of breaching the...

