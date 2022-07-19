Withers Wins Appeal Over Developers' Negligence Suit

By Silvia Martelli (July 19, 2022, 4:01 PM BST) -- An appeals court ruled Tuesday that Withers LLP was not negligent when advising property developers after an electricity company claimed the properties they bought were burying some high voltage cables, overturning a £1.5 million ($1.8 million) judgment against the law firm. A panel of three Court of Appeal judges overturned a decision that Withers LLP had a responsibility to properly advise Spire Property Development LLP and Hortensia Property Development LLP on their rights and remedies after UK Power Networks said the two properties in west London that they were redeveloping buried three high voltage cables owned by the electricity company....

