Ingenious Can't Get 2nd Bite At Appeal In Tax Avoidance Fight

By Joanne Faulkner (July 19, 2022, 5:34 PM BST) -- A London appeals court refused on Tuesday to allow the Ingenious Media companies behind a film finance scheme to reopen arguments about the tax treatment of the group's entities, delivering a strong message about when the court would wade into decisions. The Court of Appeal unanimously agreed that Ingenious Film Partners 2 LLP, Ingenious Games LLP and Inside Track Productions LLP should not be able to reopen a decision on permission to appeal in their complex fight against Britain's tax authority. The panel of three judges announced that it did not need to hear from HM Revenue and Customs, and cut...

