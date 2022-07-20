Saudi Heirs Try One More Time On $18B Chevron Award

By Caroline Simson (July 20, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- The heirs of a Saudi sheikh who say they are owed $18 billion by Chevron are refusing to give up even after the U.S. Supreme Court turned away their case, lobbing a conspiracy theory-filled petition for a rehearing, arguing that the justices must "preserve our constitutional republic." The heirs' attorney, Edward Charles Chung of Chung Malhas & Mantel PLLC, argued in a petition filed Monday that it's up to the high court to reinforce public confidence in the courts by agreeing to rehear the case, saying he was denied due process before the Ninth Circuit due to one of the judge's...

