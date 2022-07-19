Former Execs Of Collapsed Co. Accuse FCA Of Hiding Docs

By Ronan Barnard (July 19, 2022, 6:54 PM BST) -- Two former executives at mobile software developer Globo PLC accused the U.K.'s finance watchdog Tuesday of concealing important evidence from an investigation into the company's collapse and alleged market abuse. Lawyers for Konstantinos Papadimitrakopoulos, Globo's founder and former chief executive, and Dimitris Gryparis, the company's former chief financial officer, accused the Financial Conduct Authority of wrongly refusing to hand over material from foreign law enforcement authorities, including the Swiss Office of Justice, despite relying on it in court. The FCA launched the suit in November 2021 to make the former executives pay compensation to investors over alleged market abuse and for allegedly...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS