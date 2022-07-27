Insurance Broker Fires Back At Coverage Gap Claims

By Alex Baldwin (July 27, 2022, 7:31 PM BST) -- An insurance broker told a London court that Paradigm Housing Group never actually asked for coverage for one of its properties before it was damaged by a storm, denying claims that it was liable to cover the damage after it did not get coverage for the property. Arthur J. Gallagher Co. told the housing provider that it would wait to secure an insurance policy for the apartment building after it had obtained the freehold rights to the building, but claims Paradigm never did so, according to a defense filed at the High Court July 18. The broker argues that Gallagher's instructions...

