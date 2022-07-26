Saudi Businessman Fights Jurisdiction In £28M Debt Suit

By Alex Baldwin (July 25, 2022, 5:13 PM BST) -- A Saudi businessman denies a claim from an HSBC affiliate that he owes the bank £28.1 million ($33.8 million) to clear debts for a trading group, arguing that the English courts don't have jurisdiction over the contract dispute. Badr bin Fahad bin Ibrahim Al Dawood told the High Court in a July 18 defense that the agreement he signed with the Saudi British Bank for four credit facilities dictates that any disagreements should be settled by Saudi Arabia's Banking Disputes Committee. Al Dawood said that the bank's claim filed in April 2020 relies on inaccurate or partially quoted translations of the...

