PTAB Won't Ax Claims In Caller ID Patent Row On Remand

By Jasmin Jackson (July 19, 2022, 3:02 PM EDT) -- The Patent Trial Appeal Board has still refused to invalidate several claims in a Neustar Inc. unit's caller identification patent on remand from the Federal Circuit, ruling that the invention is not obvious based on a trio of prior art references. A panel held in a final written decision Monday that caller ID platform Next Caller Inc. failed to prove seven claims in Neustar subsidiary TrustID Inc.'s patent on caller ID technology for incoming Voice over Internet Protocol, or VoIP, calls are unpatentable. The panel said Next Caller didn't specify how three publications from 2007 to 2011 recited the disputed technology...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS