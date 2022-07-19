Gov't-Backed Review Pushes For Easier Fundraising Rules

By Najiyya Budaly (July 19, 2022, 6:10 PM BST) -- A government-backed review evaluating ways to make it easier for London-listed companies to raise additional capital recommended on Tuesday ditching costly prospectus documents for most secondary fundraising, as the U.K. looks to attract more tech startups. The review into raising secondary capital, chaired by Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP corporate partner Mark Austin, suggested that the government reduce the Financial Conduct Authority's regulatory involvement in fundraising. The review also proposed lowering the threshold for when a company already listed on the London Stock Exchange must publish a prospectus when looking to raise further cash. A prospectus document is filed when a company is...

