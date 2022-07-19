Oath Keepers Argue That Jan. 6 Hearings Taint Jury Pool

By Cara Bayles (July 19, 2022, 4:42 PM EDT) -- With his face tattoos and Descendants T-shirt, Jason Van Tatenhove hardly looked the part of a witness at a congressional hearing last week, but the former Oath Keepers spokesman delivered harsh testimony about his old cohort, which he called "a violent militia." Now leaders in that organization who face serious charges for their role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol building are trying every tool they can to find a jury that won't be influenced by the ongoing coverage of the insurrection, following in the footsteps of other infamous defendants like the Boston Marathon bomber and the...

