TD Ameritrade Agrees To Pay $1.4M To Settle Investors' Tax Suit

By Theresa Schliep (July 19, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- TD Ameritrade has agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle claims that it failed to compensate investors for higher taxes they paid because of the broker's use of their securities in short sales, the investors told a Missouri federal court. The class of investors asked the Missouri federal court in a motion filed Monday to approve a preliminary settlement that would create a pool of $1.4 million for TD Ameritrade to use to compensate 11,000 investors eligible for the reimbursement. The preliminary settlement would entitle class members to payments of 13.52% of the amount of substitute payments from the broker that...

