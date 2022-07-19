Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

TD Ameritrade To Pay $1.4M To Settle Investors' Tax Suit

By Theresa Schliep (July 19, 2022, 2:45 PM EDT) -- TD Ameritrade has agreed to pay $1.4 million to settle claims that it failed to compensate investors for higher taxes they paid because of the broker's use of their securities in short sales, the investors told a Missouri federal court.

The class of investors asked the Missouri federal court in a motion filed Monday to approve a preliminary settlement that would create a pool of $1.4 million for TD Ameritrade to use to compensate 11,000 investors eligible for the reimbursement.

The preliminary settlement would entitle class members to payments of 13.52% of the amount of substitute payments from the broker that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!