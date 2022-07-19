CFTC Grants 2 Extra Months For Climate Risk Comments

By Al Barbarino (July 19, 2022, 2:02 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission has extended the deadline for public comments on a recent request for information on climate-related financial risk, tacking on an additional two months. The early June request seeks information on how existing regulations and guidance could be tailored to better address climate risks and if an expansion of disclosure requirements could be part of the solution. The CFTC on Monday extended the deadline from what would have been Aug. 8 to Oct. 7. "It's critical that the commission proactively understand how climate-related financial risk may affect the commodities and derivatives markets," said CFTC Chair Rostin...

