Presidio Reaches $21.6M Settlement Over Sale To BC Partners

By Elaine Briseño (July 19, 2022, 5:11 PM EDT) -- An investor has reached a $21.6 million settlement with tech services provider Presidio Inc. and others in a proposed class action in Delaware Chancery Court over the sale of Presidio to an affiliate of private equity firm BC Partners. The suit by the Firefighters' Pension System of the City of Kansas City, Missouri Trust alleged that Presidio unfairly and hastily sold the company to BC Partners Advisors LP in 2019 for $2.1 billion because of pressure from its controlling shareholder, Apollo Global Management LLC. The parties told the court Monday they negotiated an agreement during in-person mediation sessions and based on...

