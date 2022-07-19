Hogan Lovells Picks Up 2 More Attys From Foley Hoag

By Rachel Rippetoe (July 19, 2022, 3:47 PM EDT) -- Hogan Lovells is picking up more attorneys from Foley Hoag LLP, adding another former co-chair of Foley Hoag's merger and acquisitions practice and an M&A counsel to its Boston office. The firm said Monday that it had hired Joe Basile and Zohar Nevo from Foley Hoag. Basile, who was a partner and co-chair of the M&A practice at Foley Hoag, will join Hogan Lovells as a senior adviser. Nevo joins the firm as counsel. Three partners from Foley Hoag have now jumped to Hogan Lovells this year, with Alex Aber joining in Boston in June and Adrienne Ellman joining in New York...

