Workplace Protections For Employees Seeking Abortion Care

By Rosa Aliberti and Alexandra Berke (July 21, 2022, 5:08 PM EDT) -- Since the U.S. Supreme Court released its Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization opinion on June 24, employers across the country have stepped up to offer abortion-related benefits to their employees. Employers are still grappling with what they can and should do to support employees' access to abortion.[1] Offerings range from paying for employee travel to enhancing and reviewing health insurance policies, but the limitations to what employers can do, and the consequences of providing such benefits, generally remain unknown. Employees, in turn, have legitimate questions about what their employers' abortion benefits actually cover, how safe it is to reveal their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS