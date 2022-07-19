Credit Union Must Face Suit Over Overdraft Notice

By Katryna Perera (July 19, 2022, 9:38 PM EDT) -- A Third Circuit judge found that a Delaware credit union may have violated federal regulation and committed fraud when it failed to adapt a federal template on overdraft fees to reflect its own policies, causing confusion for a customer who sued the bank over the unclear description. Circuit Judge Stephanos Bibas, sitting by designation on the case in Delaware federal court, issued an opinion Tuesday stating that he was allowing plaintiff Joanne Miller's class action claims against Del-One Federal Credit Union to proceed. According to the opinion, the federal government issues templates that banks use to provide customers with information on the...

