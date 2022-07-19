Online Alcohol Site Provi Defends Antitrust Suit

By Celeste Bott (July 19, 2022, 4:44 PM EDT) -- Online alcohol marketplace Provi has urged an Illinois federal judge to allow its antitrust lawsuit against the nation's two dominant wine and spirits distributors to go forward, saying its complaint adequately alleges they worked together to block retailers from using Provi and have monopolized the online liquor market for themselves. Responding to a motion to dismiss filed in June by Southern Glazer's Wine and Spirits LLC and Republic National Distributing Co., Provi argued Monday that the two have put forth a "misleading narrative" in telling the court they simply stopped accepting orders through Provi once they launched their own online platforms,...

