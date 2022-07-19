Nationwide Needn't Cover Law Firm In Drivers' Privacy Suit

By Ganesh Setty (July 19, 2022, 6:45 PM EDT) -- Two Nationwide units have no coverage obligations to a personal injury firm and its founder accused of but not found liable for violating North Carolina's Driver's Privacy Protection Act by using personal information from accident reports to send targeted advertising materials, a federal judge ruled. A federal judge ruled that two Nationwide units have no coverage obligations to a personal injury firm and its founder accused of but not found liable for violating North Carolina's Driver's Privacy Protection Act. Granting AMCO Insurance Co.'s and Depositors Insurance Co.'s motion for summary judgment Monday, U.S. District Judge James C. Dever III said the...

