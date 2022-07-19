Vatican Overhauls Investment Policy Amid Financial Scandals

By Richard Crump (July 19, 2022, 6:14 PM BST) -- The Vatican said on Tuesday that it has overhauled and centralized its investment policy in an effort to prevent a repeat of a series of financial scandals, including a botched property deal in London, that has rocked the Catholic Church in recent years. Short-selling and investing in highly leveraged financial products and in non-liquid markets will be banned under the new policy announced by the Secretariat for the Economy, the Holy See's economic arm. Investments in complex financial and structured products will be discouraged. The policy is intended to ensure that investments "preserve the real value of the Holy See's net worth and generate...

