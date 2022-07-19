Voyager OK'd For Credit Card Payments Over Judge Concerns

By Vince Sullivan (July 19, 2022, 5:37 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Voyager Digital Holdings received permission Tuesday to pay a $76,000 prepetition balance on company credit cards despite a New York judge's concerns the debtor didn't seek out other sources of credit. During a virtual hearing on the debtor's emergency motion to pay the balances, Voyager attorney Christine A. Okike of Kirkland & Ellis LLP said the 24 corporate credit cards issued by Brex Inc. are a critical part of the company's business operations as they provide payments to vendors who only accept crest credit card transactions as well as to pay certain state licensing and tax obligations....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS