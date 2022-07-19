EPA Says Pesticide Disapproval Didn't Require Public Input

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (July 19, 2022, 5:13 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency on Monday told the Ninth Circuit that no public notice and comment period was required for its decisions to revoke approval of the pesticide sulfoxaflor and then reapprove its use because it was merely complying with a court order. Environmental and food safety groups are arguing that the agency should have allowed public comment on the revocation of a 2013 sulfoxaflor registration following the Ninth Circuit's 2015 decision to vacate it, and the EPA's subsequent review of the registration and decision to reapprove if for some uses. But the EPA said the registration was not canceled...

