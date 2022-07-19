Asset Manager Fundamental Lands $1.4B Fund

By McCord Pagan (July 19, 2022, 6:34 PM EDT) -- Alternative asset manager Fundamental Advisors LP said Tuesday it held the final closing of its latest flagship fund with $1.43 billion in commitments to help continue the group's focus on things such as housing, renewable energy, senior care and infrastructure. The New York-based firm said in a statement that Fundamental Partners IV LP exceeded its original target of $1 billion and received commitments from investors such as pension plans, insurance companies and university endowments. The fund has already invested more than $1 billion, it said. "We are excited about the opportunities in our core sectors as we continue to deploy capital...

