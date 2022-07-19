Fed. Circ. Says Remand Is Too Late For New PTAB Argument

By Dani Kass (July 19, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Tuesday revived claims of a Wireless Protocol Innovations Inc. data transmission patent, finding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board improperly invalidated it by relying on arguments Chinese smartphone marker TCT raised for the first time on remand. TCT Mobile Inc. had won over the board by arguing it would have been obvious to alter a piece of prior art patent referred to as "Sen" to reach WPI's invention. But in a nonprecedential opinion, the Federal Circuit docked TCT for raising the alteration argument for the first time on remand, when it could have reasonably been presented during...

