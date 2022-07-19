FTC, Labor Board Team Up On Gig Economy, Noncompetes

By Braden Campbell (July 19, 2022, 7:56 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board and the Federal Trade Commission are teaming up to take on the gig economy, worker misclassification and restrictive covenants such as noncompete agreements, the agencies said Tuesday. The agencies announced a memorandum of understanding resolving to share information and coordinate training and outreach "to better root out practices that harm workers" in the so-called gig economy and elsewhere in the workforce. The Federal Trade Commission and the National Labor Relations Board issued a memorandum of understanding outlining several areas of mutual interest, including developments in the gig economy, the imposition of restrictive covenants and workers' ability...

