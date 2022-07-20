Cadwalader Adds Partner From Seward & Kissel In NY

By Michael Nunes (July 20, 2022, 3:14 PM EDT) -- Cadwalader Wickersham & Taft LLP has added to the firm's tax group in New York City a former Seward & Kissel LLP partner who will focus on structured finance. Jon Brose joined Cadwalader's tax practice on Tuesday, and there he will continue to advise clients on collateralized loan and debt obligations as well as other structured finance and securitization vehicles. In the past, according to Cadwalader in a statement, Brose has acted as an adviser on security offerings, structured products, derivatives and other financial instruments, repurchase agreements, credit facilities, and partnerships and other joint ventures, as well as a variety of...

