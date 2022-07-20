DC Circ. Won't Review FERC Refusal To Bend Grid Rules

By Clark Mindock (July 20, 2022, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The Federal Energy Regulatory Commission reasonably rejected Xcel Energy Inc.'s plan to relax rules for hooking up new power projects to its grid since the move could have unfairly benefited the company's own facilities, the D.C. Circuit has ruled. A three-judge panel said Tuesday that Congress has given FERC the clear authority to ensure rates and rules within its jurisdiction are just and reasonable, which includes oversight on how vertically integrated operators like Xcel's Public Service Corp. of Colorado, or PS Colorado, manage grid hookups. FERC reasonably determined the 2020 rule proposed by PS Colorado — which both operates a regional...

