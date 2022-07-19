NJ Food Product Biz Says Former Exec Committed $1M Fraud

By Eric Heisig (July 19, 2022, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey food product company said in a suit filed Tuesday that the head of its European subsidiary fleeced the company out of at least $1 million through a scheme that involved quoting suppliers a higher price than he revealed to his bosses and pocketing most of the difference. Mario Aliotta, an Italian national who lives in the U.K., had a deal with his employer, Importers Service Corp., to seek out suppliers for gum acacia on behalf of the company, according to the lawsuit filed in federal court in New Jersey. The Edison-based company also agreed to pay Aliotta, who...

