Sisvel Starts Wi-Fi Patent Pool With Huawei, Philips, Others

By Jasmin Jackson (July 19, 2022, 6:25 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property management company Sisvel revealed Tuesday that it has launched a new Wi-Fi patent pool with technology giants such as Philips, Huawei and MediaTek. Sisvel International SA said in an announcement that the patent pool covers Wi-Fi 6 technology — a generation of wireless network protocols that allows for faster internet connection speeds. According to Sisvel, Wi-Fi 6 "has brought wireless connectivity to a whole new level" and the patent pool creates licensing solutions for innovators and implementers within the industry. The initial members of the pool include multinational conglomerate Koninklijke Philips NV, semiconductor maker MediaTek Inc., and telecommunications companies...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS