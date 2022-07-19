Home Warranty's Insurance Claim Defense Must Go To Trial

By Silvia Martelli (July 19, 2022, 7:29 PM BST) -- A London court refused Tuesday to ax a builder's defenses to a lawsuit from a new home warranty provider to recover £1 million ($1.2 million) it spent on repairs for defects of a London property, finding that those matters should go to trial. Judge Finola O'Farrell DBE refused to strike out or give summary judgment on a number of arguments Vascroft Contractors Ltd. used to defend itself against an indemnification suit brought from the National House-Building Council. The judge said that she did not have enough evidence to make a decision on those defenses. NHBC brought its claim under its insurance...

