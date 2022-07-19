NC Panel Upholds Property Owner's Virus Coverage Loss

By Ben Zigterman (July 19, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina vacation property owner lost its COVID-19 coverage appeal against First Protective Insurance Co. when a state intermediate appellate court ruled Tuesday that the real estate company didn't allege a physical loss. Instead, a three-judge panel said in an unpublished opinion that Four Roses LLC only alleged that roads to its properties were physically closed by a Dare County, North Carolina, order. The Court of Appeals of North Carolina ruled that a real estate company in the state did not allege a physical COVID-19 loss in its suit against its insurer and thus is not owed coverage. (iStock.com/Natalia Shabasheva) Four Roses...

